Netflix Hit Series ‘Money Heist’ Reaches End — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 02 December 2021 |

4:07 pm Streaming giant Netflix will release the final five episodes of its Spanish hit series Money Heist on Friday. Created by Spain’s private Antena 3 network, the thriller about a gang of thieves and their elaborate heists fast became Netflix’s most-watched series not in English after the platform picked up the show in December 2017. The robber characters…

