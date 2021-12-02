‘Nigeria, others should cautiously decommission fossil fuels’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Despite the gradual transition to renewable energy, African countries have been warned of the impending economic challenges that may arise from the urgency in decommissioning fossil fuels by 2050.

Speaking at the 12th edition of PwC Nigeria’s yearly power and utilities roundtable, a Partner at PwC, Pedro Omontuemhen, said Africa needs to have a say in the path to net zero.

The event with the theme, “Sustainable power supply in Nigeria-What next, gain, perspective from Ghana and South Africa’, Omontuemhen added that achieving power stability for the country would require huge capital investment.

“If you look at the total emissions from the world, Africa is just contributing about three per cent and we do not have the resources, technical resources at the moment to transition to the 2050 deadline; that would be a near impossible deadline for Africa to achieve.

“Africa needs to use the resources it currently has to transit. We need to be allowed by the rest of the world to…