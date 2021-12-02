Police debunks Gani Adams’ claim of bandits relocation to kwara | The Guardian Nigeria News

The police command in Kwara says there is no relocation of bandits or kidnappers to the state as claimed by Are Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land, Chief Gani Adams.

The Command Spokesman, SP. Okasanmi Ajayi, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin.

“This is a response to the anxiety and concern raised by the people of the state, as an aftermath of the alarming statement credited to one Chief Gani Adams sometimes last week.

“To the effect that kidnappers and bandits have finally relocated to Kwara, where specific mention of Kwara South was made.

“The state has succeeded in rescuing kidnapped victims and has arrested many kidnappers in the past.

“Therefore, the command will not relent in doing all that is necessary to sustain the peace and tranquillity in the state including, coopting the Fulani people and other ethnic groups in the vigilante service to enhance the security of our bushes,” Ajayi said.

He added: “Following the concerns raised by Adams, the state…