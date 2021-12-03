Court reschedules Nnamdi Kanu’s trial for January 18, 2022 — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

IPOB kicks over leader’s non-appearance as HURIWA doubts FG’s willingness to release him

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja, yesterday, rescheduled the trial of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from January 19, 2022, to January 18, 2022.

The shift in the trial date followed the abridgement of time granted by the judge following a passionate plea to that effect.

Counsel to Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had approached the court with an application seeking an order of the court to accommodate the trial in November and December this year as against January 19 next year.

Shuaib Labaran, who represented the Federal Government, told the court that a counter affidavit through which the government opposed the request had been filled and served on Kanu.

Nyako, however, informed Kanu’s lawyer that the application for abridgement of time could not be considered, as there is no judicial time for such an issue.

In the drama that ensued,…