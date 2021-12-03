Dortmund ‘praying’ Haaland stays next season, says Riedle | The Guardian Nigeria News

Borussia Dortmund legend Karl-Heinz Riedle says the Bundesliga club is ‘praying’ star striker Erling Haaland stays next season as they fend off interest from the Premier League.

“We’re praying he will stay another year at Borussia Dortmund,” Riedle told international media on Friday.

“It will be very difficult to keep him after this season, but he is a crucial player for us.”

Haaland is set to feature on Saturday when Dortmund, who are second in the title race, host leaders Bayern Munich.

Haaland’s contract runs until 2024 but a release clause, reportedly for 80 million euros ($90 million), is said to become active next year.

Injury ruled him out of Dortmund’s 3-1 defeat at Sporting Lisbon last week which ended their chances of reaching the last 16 of the Champions League this season.

The 21-year-old scored as a substitute on his return from a persistent hip injury last Saturday.

His stunning volley at Wolfsburg was his 50th Bundesliga goal in as many…