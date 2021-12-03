Everton owner backs under-fire Benitez despite struggles — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri says Rafael Benitez will be given time to turn things around after a heavy defeat against neighbours Liverpool intensified pressure on the Spanish manager.

The Goodison Park club, who started the season brightly under their new boss, are now winless in eight Premier League matches after their 4-1 drubbing on Wednesday — their worst sequence since 1999.

They are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table, just five points above the relegation zone.

But Moshiri, who appointed the former Liverpool manager in June, shares the confidence of Benitez that things will turn around once key figures such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and centre-back Yerry Mina are fit.

“Football is about crisis one day and glory the following day,” Moshiri told Talksport radio on Thursday. “Rafa is a good manager and underperformance is largely due to the injuries.

“(Over the) next two weeks, we will get to a full squad and, in the meantime, results will…