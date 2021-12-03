For Nigerian-Canadian Singer, Tome, The Wait Is Over | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Chinonso Ihekire 02 December 2021 |

With global dancefloors being ignited by the scintillating log-drums of Amapiano, Nigerian-Canadian superstar, Tome, has joined the league of singers decorating their discographies with the groovy rhythm.

With her new song dubbed, Wait, set to drop tomorrow, the ember soirees are set to be enchanted with more African rhythms.

