Gambians go to polls in first vote since Jammeh era — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Gambians will go to the polls to pick a president on Saturday, in the first election in the poor West African country since ex-dictator Yahya Jammeh fled into exile.

Voters in the tiny nation, the smallest on mainland Africa, which straddles a river and is surrounded by Senegal, are concerned about improving living conditions.

But the shadow of Jammeh, who seized power in The Gambia in 1994 and ruled with an iron fist for 22 years, still hangs over the poll.

His possible return from exile, and how to respond to the litany of alleged crimes under his rule — including rape, torture, the use of death squads and state-sanctioned with hunts — have been central themes.

Jammeh was forced into exile in Equatorial Guinea in 2017, after President Adama Barrow, who was then a relative unknown, defeated him at the polls.

But the former dictator retains significant political support in The Gambia, where his advocates have pushed for his return.

Jammeh has also sought to influence the…