Nigeria ranks 9th, needs $1.1bn for humanitarian assistance in 2022 — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• 120 NGOs task world leaders to halt escalating hunger

• Humanitarian minister urges developed nations to fulfill $100bn yearly pledge to support climate action

World leaders must go beyond “grand gestures” to feed the 45 million people around the world who are on the brink of famine, 120 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have warned.

The group of 120 NGOs joined forces in an open letter calling on world leaders to do more to halt a devastating global hunger crisis as new analysis shows 17 per cent of the global population are likely to need humanitarian aid by 2022.

This follows a Global Humanitarian Overview 2022, released yesterday by the United Nations (UN) Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which warned that 274 million people could be in need of humanitarian assistance next year. This is up from 235 million people in 2021 and 168 million in 2020.

According to the UN, “this number is a significant increase from 235 million people a year…