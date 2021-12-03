Procurements, postings at Refugee Commission in line with procurement act – NCFRMI | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) says media attack would not distract the management.

The establishment is under the Ministry Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Sampson Ikemitang, Head of Public Relations, in a statement, insists procurement processes and approvals are in line with the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

The spokesman described allegations against the leadership and the Commissioner, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, as baseless and untrue.

Ikemitang highlighted transparency in operations, regarding the assistance and protection of persons of concern (PoCs), as well as in the discharge of mandate.

Recalling that Sulaiman-Ibrahim assumed duty on June 4, 2021, he said NCFRMI has a Board of Directors charged to regulate its affairs for effective service delivery.

The commission, Ikemitang stressed, remains committed to strengthening its internal framework in line with Public Service Rules…