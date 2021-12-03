We’ve not received Bonfrere Jo’s application for Eagles job, says NFF — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• It’s a slap on Nigerian football, analysts blast Dutch coach

• Pinnick meets Minister on Rohr’s fate

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says it has not received any application from former Super Eagles coach, Johannes Bonfrere, despite media reports that he has formally applied for the job. The Dutchman was sacked in 2001 after losing a World Cup qualifier in Sierra Leone.

Before then, Bonfrere was assistant coach to Clemens Westerhof between 1990 and 1994, and he led Nigeria’s U-23 team to win gold at Atlanta ‘96 Olympics.

About 20 years after his sack from the Super Eagles, Bonfrere feels no one has done what he achieved. He declared in a letter he allegedly dispatched to Nigeria that: “It doesn’t take up to two months to create a formidable team and make a winning pattern.”

However, a top official of the NFF told The Guardian yesterday that the federation did not receive any letter from Bonfrere. “I read about it on pages of newspapers that Jo Bonfrere…