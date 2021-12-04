2030: Initiative to equip 1 million Africans with leadership skills | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lead Africa Now (LAN) Initiative, a non-governmental, non-profitable organisation, aimed at raising students, professionals, business leaders and political leaders, who will positively reposition Africa on the global map through capacity building and active stakeholders engagement, is set to equip, at least, one million young Africans with leadership skills.

The LAN flagship programme, #LANChampion, a leadership development mass action will strives virally to produce one million visionary and effective leaders on the African Continent by 2030.

At the heart of the initiative is a free hybrid 90-minute leadership acceleration workshop that will be held across 54 countries in Africa.

Chief Executive Officer of Rellies Works, Leadership Development Strategist and founder of the LAN initiative, Kemi Ogunkoya said there seems to be an invincible, yet obvious leadership vacuum waiting to be filled, evident in African enterprises and nations – a Leadership deficit.

She noted…