Adron homes encourages Nigerians to own houses with slash in prices | The Guardian Nigeria News

Adron Homes and Properties has slashed its estates prices by 50 per cent to encourage Nigerians own a house regardless of their income in its Lemon Friday happy hour promo.

The real estate company in ensuring its mandate of making the incredible affordable slashed the prices of all its estates across the country to encourage Nigerians own a home of their own.

The promotion tagged Lemon Friday happy hour is slated to last till December 6, hence, giving more time for participation and coming with different valuable gifts for subscribers.

With this year’s Lemon Friday happy hour sale, customers would enjoy up to 50 per cent discount on all its estates in Ikorodu, Epe, Atan-Ota, Ibeju Lekki, Badagry, Ijebu Ode, Shimawa, Abeokuta, Osun, Abuja, Nasarawa and Keffi respectively.

