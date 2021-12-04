





The Disability and Covid Second Global Town Hall Meeting in Commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities took place on the 3rd of December 2021. The programme was organised by Special Needs Initiative For Growth in Partnership with Disability Support International. The theme for 2021 is “Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities […]

The post Coalition holds town hall on International Day of Persons with Disabilities appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper