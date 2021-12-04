COVID: NCDC announces 197 infections, 2 deaths as Omicron variant hits 38 countries | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced two additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic on Friday with 197 fresh cases reported across five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC made the disclosure in its daily COVID-19 report on Saturday morning .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 197 additional cases reported on Friday indicate an increase from the 47 cases reported in the country on Friday, Dec. 3.

NAN reports that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had said that the omicron variant, now detected in 38 countries, appears to be more contagious than the COVID-19 delta variant.

The organisation had said there was a suggestion of increased transmissibility adding that , “what we need to understand is if it’s more or less transmissible compared to delta.

“Omicron has some 30 mutations on the spike protein, which is the mechanism used to bind to human cells.

“Some of these mutations are associated with…