Enugu State government expands COVID-19 vaccination coverage | The Guardian Nigeria News

Enugu State government says it has raised massive awareness on its upcoming month-long mass COVID-19 vaccination of residents from 18 years and above.

Dr George Ugwu, Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency, made the declaration when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.

Ugwu spoke on the side-lines of actions by the state government to protect residents against the pandemic, especially its mutating and dreaded Omicron variant.

The executive secretary said that the mass COVID-19 vaccination would run from Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, to Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

It would be used to launch the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination in the state, he said.

He said the government had engaged private and mission hospitals to join in the mass exercise to ensure accessibility by all residents.

Ugwu said that the agency and its partners would strive to vaccinate up to half of the residents aged 18 years and above.

“At this third…