FG to launch Virtual Court Sitting facilities – Malami | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, says all is set to launch the pilot nationwide deployment and use of Virtual Court Proceedings in Nigeria’s Correctional Centres.

Malami said this in a statement by Dr Umar Gwandu, his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, on Friday in Abuja.

He said the pilot project facilities will commence with the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, on December 6.

“Expected at the occasion is the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Halilu Nababa, as well as members of the Presidential Committee on Correctional Reforms and Decongestion.

“The Secretary of the Presidential Committee on Correctional Reforms and Decongestion, Leticia Ayoola-Daniels, working with the representative of the supporting organization, Mrs Oyinye Ndubuisi of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), are working assiduously to ensure…