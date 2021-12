Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday inaugurated a 1.6km link road in Ikorodu, Lagos State, facilitated by Mr Benson Babajimi, the lawmaker representing the area in the National Assembly.

