Nigeria pushes against epidemics | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Mass Vaccination Begins January 2022

• States To Tackle Vaccine Skepticism

• Govt Pledges Support For Local Medical Industry

• Germany Gives Nigeria 5.1m Vaccine Doses

• USAID Commits $73m To Anti-Virus Response

As COVID-19 continues to ravage humanity across the world, Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has stressed the need to strengthen Nigeria’s health security architecture to ensure that the nation is prepared at all times to detect and respond effectively to new variants and other epidemics.

Addressing a special session of the National Council on Health (NCH) meeting in Abuja, yesterday, the minister argued that strong and resilient health systems are the lines of defence against pandemics and other health threats.

He said vaccines were the surest and most cost-effective measure the country had so far to contain the coronavirus pandemic, but inequities in global distribution reduced access of African countries to a fair share.

“There are new variants of the…