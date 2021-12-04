NPA expects 20 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos ports — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is expecting 20 ships laden with petroleum products and other items from Dec. 3 to Dec. 14.

The NPA made this known in its publication – Shipping Position – made available to newsmen in Lagos on Friday.

According to the NPA, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

It said that the ships also contained general cargo, frozen fish, containers, bulk sugar, buckwheat, base oil and petrol.

According to the NPA, three ships have arrived at the ports waiting to berth with general cargo and bulk sugar.

It added that 22 other ships were discharging buckwheat, general cargo, containers, bulk fertiliser, bulk sugar, soda ash and petrol.