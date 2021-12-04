Online Loan Apps: How unscrupulous owners fleece, dehumanise Nigerians | The Guardian Nigeria News

Proliferation of online loan apps across Nigeria by some fraudulent and unscrupulous profiteers has become a necessary evil for many low income Nigerians, who are coerced to borrow to cushion the effects of harsh economic realities in the country. Unfortunately, many of them got trapped in the web of sham loan apps hosted on Google Play Store by individuals and companies to swindle the low-income earners. CHIJIOKE IREMEKA writes:

If James Okapara were to review the choice he made a month ago in a bid to bring his ailing mother back to life, there is no doubt, he will avoid anything that has to do with online loan apps and whatever it represents.



The 25-year-old Okpara, who hails from Orlu in Imo State, was racing against time to save the life of his mother who was lying critically ill on the hospital bed, waiting to be transfused with a pint of blood. He successfully wrestled his mother out of the cold hands of death, but didn’t escape the tragedy that struck thereafter due to…