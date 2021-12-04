Over 80 CSOs hail Buhari’s plans to end subsidy regime | The Guardian Nigeria News

About 82 Civil Society Organisations(CSOs) under the aegis of “Civil Society Coalition for Economic Development (CED) have hailed President Muhammadu Buhari over plans to end subsidy regime in Nigeria.

The coalition gave the commendation in a seven-point communique issued at the end of a conference of the Coalition in Abuja on Friday.

In the communique, which was signed by the convener, Yusuf Dan Maitama and the Secretary, Badaru Ayewoh, the coalition said it was a right step in the right direction.

The coalition noted that the subsidy regime was unsustainable, adding that the best way to tackle the problem was to remove subsidy.

According to the communique, the conference, titled: “Fuel Subsidy Removal in Nigeria”, was deliberately chosen in view of the realities of the times.

He said that if the money being paid as cost of fuel subsidy was channelled into provision of infrastructure and other social sectors of the economy, there be growth and development.

They further…