Bellingham suggests referee’s past history played role in Bayern defeat | The Guardian Nigeria News

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham risks being punished by the German Football Federation after claiming costly decisions by the referee in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat by Bayern Munich were to be expected given he was implicated in the worst match-fixing scandal in German history.

The 18-year-old England international was furious the referee Felix Zwayer had not awarded a penalty to his side in the second-half before giving one to their opponents for a Mats Hummels handball.

Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski tucked it away to extend his side’s lead at the top of the table to four points over Dortmund.

“You can look at a lot of the decisions in the game. If you give a referee who has match-fixed before the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect?” Bellingham told Norwegian channel Viaplay.

Bellingham was referring to Zwayer’s alleged role as a 23-year-old linesman in the scandal involving referee Robert Hoyzer.

The latter confessed to taking Croatian mafia…