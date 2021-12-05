FG begins massive rehabilitation of Lagos roads | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Sunday said that massive rehabilitation of roads had begun in the state, ahead of the Yuletide.

He said the move was in tune with the directive of the Federal Government.

Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the ongoing rehabilitation would involve all major roads to ensure smooth ride during the festive season.

“We know there is going to be a lot of movement, especially for the Christmas and New Year, so the honourable minister has directed that palliative work be carried out on all the major roads where you have pot holes and failed sections.

“Palliative work has started and is ongoing, especially where we have contractors on ground.

“Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta is part of it, palliative work is being carried out by Messrs Julius Berger Nigeria Ltd, Ikorodu-Sagamu, Arab Contractors are working there even Lagos-Badagry Expressway where CGC is doing palliative work.

“So we are…