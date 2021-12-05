NDLEA arrests 72-year-old man, five undergraduates over 5,721.92kg of hard drugs | The Guardian Nigeria News

A 72-year-old man and five undergraduate students are some of the suspects the NDLEA arrested in a week-long operation to seize hard drugs and arrest offenders.

The raids, across nine states and at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, yielded 5,721.92 kilogrammes of Indian hemp and other drugs.

The 72-year-old man, Emmanuel Akanbi was arrested at Odofin Camp, Uso, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State with 2,050kg of Indian hemp.

The varsity students belong to the American University of Nigeria, (AUN) Yola, and the University of Maiduguri.

NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi said in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja that one Okorie Onyeribe was arrested at the MMIA on Dec. 3.

He was attempting to export 21.85kg of Indian hemp concealed in foodstuffs to London.

Babafemi stated that two students, Emmanuel Thlama and Jonah Joshua were arrested with 16.750kg of Indian hemp on Nov. 30 when NDLEA operatives raided a settlement opposite…