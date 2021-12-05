Red-hot Emmanuel Dennis denies reports claiming he won’t honour AFCON call-up | The Guardian Nigeria News

Wins Watford Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards

In-form Watford striker, Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis, has denied reports by an online media that claimed he would not honour an invitation to play for the Super Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations, which gets underway next month in Cameroon.

OwnGoalNigeria, in a report on Saturday, claimed that Dennis had informed the Nigeria Football Federation that he has no interest in representing Nigeria at the AFCON in Cameroon.

The report further claimed that Dennis turned down the request by the NFF to be included in the pool of players for the AFCON as he’d rather stay back in England to help the Hornets in the Premier League.

But Dennis, in a telephone chat with The Guardian, said he never told anyone in the NFF or any media organisation that he would not play for the Super Eagles.

The former Club Brugge of Belgium forward said the report by the online portal was fake news, pointing out that it was always a thing of honour,…