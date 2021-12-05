Seyi Shay On The Authenticity Of “Big Girl” — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 05 December 2021 |

Seyi Shay’s new album titled “Big Girl” is nothing short of energetic.

The album which is a metaphor for the growth that women have to pass through to become who they are is reflective of the artist. In this interview with Guardian Life, she talks about the album’s authenticity, her philanthropic activities, and her role in activism.

You took a noticeable break from the…