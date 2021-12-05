Trial to begin in Madagascar over alleged coup plot | The Guardian Nigeria News

A trial will begin on Monday in Madagascar for 21 people accused of planning a coup d’etat, including two French men and their wives.

Arrested on July 20, Paul Rafanoharana, Philippe Francois and their wives are accused of endangering the security of the state, criminal conspiracy and a plot to assassinate President Andry Rajoelina.

The chief prosecutor accused them of “putting together a plan to eliminate or neutralise various Malagasy public figures including the head of state”.

They deny all involvement.

Together with 17 other accused, the four are set to appear at the Anosy courthouse in Madagascar’s capital Antananarivo.

It was not immediately clear whether journalists will be allowed to attend the public hearing, which defence lawyers said should last three or four days.

Defendant Rafanoharana, who is French-Malagasy, is a former adviser to the president.

Meanwhile Francois, a former colonel in the French army, ran an investment company in Madagascar…