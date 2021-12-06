Don, others seek global best practices in urban regeneration | The Guardian Nigeria News

A lecturer at the University of Lagos, Dr. Basirat Oyalowo, has identified participative co-production as the key to successful urban regeneration in the country.

Oyalowo, who is the Research Manager at the Centre for Housing Studies, stated this while speaking at the fourth edition of Lafarge Africa’s public policy thought-leadership series, Concrete Ideas, held on the November 30, 2021 and titled “PPPS in Urban Regeneration: Global Best Practices, Nigerian Opportunities.”

“Co-production is about ensuring that the urban regeneration project no matter the scale is co-produced by the people it is meant to serve – the end-users as well are partners on the project,’’ she said.

According to her, the people living in communities that are to be regenerated must not be invited after the project has been completed. ‘They should be part of the planning- it is only then that you can be sure that they will use what you build for them.’ Regeneration projects succeed when…