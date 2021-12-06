Fauci to speak at Nigeria COVID-19 Summit | The Guardian Nigeria News

As part of efforts to redefine the country’s national COVID-19 response and build the health security framework for the country, the Nigerian COVID-19 Summit is to host Dr Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, who is the Chief Medical Adviser to the U.S. President Joe Biden as well as the Director, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, U.S. will be speaking at the summit.

The summit, which is in partnership with the Coalition of Development Partners, will be holding from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2021 in Abuja.

Dr Mukhtar Muhammed, Technical Head, Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

Mohammed said that the PSC had also mobilised all critical stakeholders including development partners for this important National Summit.

“We are heartened and encouraged by the support we have received so far from our development partners and the private sector.

“With just one day away from the…