Joshua wants £40m to allow Usyk versus Fury heavyweight unification bout | The Guardian Nigeria News

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua wants a minimum of £40 million to allow Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed bout for all the heavyweight boxing belts next year, reports givemesport.com.

AJ was comprehensively outboxed by Usyk back in September, despite being the strong favourite going into the contest.

In his post-fight interview, he seemed adamant that he would invoke his rematch clause and get his revenge in 2022.

However, it now looks like AJ has had a change of heart and is willing to back out of the fight for the right amount of money.

Since his outstanding victory against Deontay Wilder in October, Fury has shown little interest in fighting his WBC mandatory challenger, Dillian Whyte.

Instead, he wants to beat Usyk first and then defend his belts against Joshua in an all-British superfight.

“If Joshua goes in again and loses, which I think he will, that fight’s dead in the water for me. But if he lets me fight Usyk and I batter Usyk, then…