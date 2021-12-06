



The Federal Government is prepared to vaccinate 70 per cent of the Nigerian population before the end of 2022. The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the assurance in Abuja on Monday. Mustapha, also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), spoke at Nigeria’s COVID-19 Summit 2021. […]

The post Nigeria to vaccinate 70% citizens end of 2022 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper