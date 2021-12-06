The Kerry Group’s acquisition of East Africa’s Afribon set to bring heathy and tasty food to consumers | The Guardian Nigeria News

NAIROBI, Kenya, 6 December 2021- /African Media Agency (AMA) /- The Kerry Group has expanded its footprint in Africa following its acquisition of Rwanda-based Afribon. This transaction further enhances Kerry’s focus as a leading business to business ingredient solutions provider for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets.

Launched in 2012, Afribon is specialised in the development, production and marketing of food flavours and comprises five production sites, in Cameroon and East Africa (Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania). The Pan-African food flavour development company provides flavour solutions in beverages, food service, confectionery, baked goods and dairy category, and is consequently a neat fit for Kerry Group. The latter already has a presence in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria.

Kerry Group Regional Vice President Peter Dillane says the acquisition is a significant expansion of its business in Africa, and importantly enables the localisation of its products and…