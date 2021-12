UnitedHealth appoints Nigeria-born Wilson as chief medical officer

Nigerian-born Dr. Margaret-Mary Wilson has been appointed chief medical officer at UnitedHealth Group Inc. UnitedHealth is an American multinational managed healthcare and insurance company based in Minnesota. Wilson worked as a doctor with the Nigerian Police before moving to the United States. The outgoing chief medical officer at UnitedHealth Dr. Richard Migliori is confident that […]

