A special court in Benin on Tuesday sentenced one of the country’s opposition figures, Joel Aivo, to 10 years in prison after a treason trial critics dismissed as a politically-motivated sham. Several opposition leaders were detained before or just after an April election that saw President Patrice Talon win a second term with more than […]

The post Benin court sentences opposition leader to 10 years appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper