End the apartheid, FG, Adesina, Ishola slam UK’s travel ban | The Guardian Nigeria News

• FG reviewing sanctions, Nigeria will respond appropriately, says SGF

• UK red listing unjust, discriminatory – Lai Mohammed

• Nigeria paying for condoning errors of commission, Tomori blames FG

• Africa CDC: Only 7% of Africans fully vaccinated compared to 66% of EU population

• Stakeholders link restriction to economic sanction, urge FG to reciprocate

Criticisms, yesterday, trailed United Kingdom (UK)’s travel ban after Nigeria was placed on a red list amid fears over spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The ban, which came into effect yesterday, meant only UK residents or citizens can enter the UK from Nigeria and they will have to self-isolate in a pre-booked government-approved hotel for 10 days at their own expense.

Nigeria became the 11th country to go on the UK’s red list for international travel. All nations currently on that list are from Africa.

Though Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of…