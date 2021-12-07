Fan Milk Danone commissions new state-of-the-art product line in Ibadan







Fan Milk Plc, makers of well-loved ice cream brands including Fan Ice and Go Slo, today unveiled its newly completed state-of-the-art frozen dairy product line in Ibadan, Oyo State. Fan Milk Plc is part of the Danone group, a world-leading food company (# 1 globally in fresh dairy products). This new product line is proof of Fan Milk Danone’s commitment to propelling socio-economic growth and investment in Nigeria.

Source: Guardian Newspaper