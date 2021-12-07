Halle Berry Reveals She Set Her Razzie For Worst Actress In Catwoman ‘On Fire’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 07 December 2021 |

9:54 am American actress Halle Berry revealed that she set her Razzie award for Worst Actress in 2004’s Catwoman ablaze after receiving the award. The Golden Raspberry Awards, popularly known as the Razzies and Razzie Awards, is a parody award show that honours the worst cinematic projects of the year. The 55-year old actress speaking to Vanity Fair revealed…

American actress Halle Berry revealed that she set her Razzie award for Worst Actress in 2004’s Catwoman ablaze after receiving the award.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, popularly known as the Razzies and Razzie Awards, is a parody award show that honours the worst cinematic projects of the year.

The…