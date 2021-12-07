‘Local investors, operators should undertake airport concession’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

•13 bidders await verdict

Aviation stakeholders have urged the Federal Government to give local investors and operators priority when awarding airport concession rights.

They said local operators that are equipped with the right competencies and years of experience are better choices for the Nigerian economy than foreign bidders jostling for the aerodromes.

No fewer than 13 bidders showed up for the Federal Government’s request for qualification (RFQ) for the concession of international airports in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano.

The bidding, towards running the airports efficiently and profitably, was open to firms or consortia with track records in airport terminal management and net worth of N30 billion per firm or consortium. The concession is billed to run for 20 to 30 years tenure in a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model.

As at last week, the Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has concluded the evaluation of the 13 bidders and turned in…