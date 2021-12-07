Nigeria ranks below Seychelles, Lesotho, Namibia in global passport index — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

﻿

The latest global passport index has ranked Nigeria 103 out of 116 countries with the most powerful international passports in the world.

Nigeria is sharing the 103rd position with Ethiopia in the 2021 Henley Passport Index. A Nigerian passport, according to the report only guarantees visa-free access to 45 countries of the world.

The 2021 Henley Passport Index ranked Seychelles passport as the number one in Africa and 29 in the world. Seychelles passport holders have access to 152 countries without visa payment.

Globally, Japan’s passport is ranked as the most powerful in the world. A Japanese passport allows a holder to enter 192 countries around the world without the need for visa payment.

Botswana’s passport is ranked number 2 in Africa – ranked 67 globally and access to 86 countries.

Namibia is 3rd in Africa and ranked 73 in the world with access to travel to…