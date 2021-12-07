Nigeria risks exposure to ‘deadlier’ COVID-19 variants as only 1.8% fully vaccinated | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Lagos tops list with 708,835, Ebonyi leads from bottom with 31,951

• MTN Nigeria to implement vaccine mandate in country

• Sterling Bank partners Lagos to launch mass vaccination campaign

• Coronavirus disruptions caused surge in malaria deaths – WHO

Medical experts have warned that Nigeria is exposed to newer and deadlier variants of COVID-19 as only 3,774,203 Nigerians, that is 1.887 per cent of the country’s 200 million population and about three per cent of eligible persons fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The emergence of a new SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern, Omicron, has reignited global discussions of vaccine distribution, virus mutation and immunity against new virus strains.

Some experts have suggested the emergence of a new strain could be a result of low levels of vaccine coverage in developing nations.

According to figures released on Sunday, by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), 7,075,114 persons were vaccinated with the first…