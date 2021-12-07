Omicron variant ‘almost certainly’ not more severe than Delta, Fauci says — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci said Tuesday early indications suggested the Covid-19 Omicron variant was not worse than prior strains and was possibly milder while cautioning it would take weeks to judge its severity.

Speaking to AFP, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor broke down the knowns and unknowns about Omicron into three major areas: transmissibility, how well it evades immunity from prior infection and vaccines, and severity of illness.

The new variant is “clearly highly transmissible,” very likely more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain, Fauci said.

Accumulating epidemiological data from around the world also indicates re-infections are higher with Omicron and it is likely better at evading immunity from vaccination.

Fauci, the long-time director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said results from lab experiments that tested the potency of antibodies from current vaccines against Omicron should come in…