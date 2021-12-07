Police arrests three Dowen College students over Sylvester's death





Lagos State Police Command has arrested three students of Dowen College over the death of Sylvester Oromoni jnr. Lagos police commissioner Hakeem Odumosu disclosed that three out of the five students are already in custody. Before his death, Oromoni had named five students who he claimed attacked him in his dormitory, inflicting on him multiple […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper