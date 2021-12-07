Prince Harry upset at being linked to crisis engulfing his father | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Ifeanyi Ibeh, with agency reports
07 December 2021 |
8:55 am
Prince Harry has expressed concern about a Saudi donor at the centre of Prince Charles’ charity’s cash-for-honours storm. Michael Fawcett, the Prince’s Foundation’s chief executive, recently resigned over allegations that he offered assistance in obtaining a knighthood and citizenship in exchange for charitable donations. Between 2014 and 2018, an internal investigation found “coordination” between Fawcett…
Source: Guardian Newspaper