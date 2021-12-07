TradeDepot raises $110 million to extend ‘Buy-Now-Pay-Later’ to retailers







TradeDepot, the leading B2B eCommerce and embedded finance platform in Africa, has raised $110 million in an equity and debt funding round to support the delivery of Buy-Now-Pay-Later services to 5 million SME retailers and drive further expansion of its merchant platform across the continent. The new funding will also support the expansion of the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper