AU, governors, lawmakers call for end to travel ban — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Senate urges British counterparts to intervene

• Reps says visa ban would lead to huge revenue loss

• Nigeria confirms three more cases of Omicron

• Uganda detects first Omicron cases with five travellers from Nigeria

• Travel ban to be reviewed Dec. 20, says UK High Commissioner

The African Union (AU), yesterday, called for an urgent end to travel restrictions imposed on some of its member states, saying the measures effectively penalise governments for timely data sharing in line with international health regulations.

The measures act “as a disincentive for information sharing in the future, potentially posing a threat to health security on the continent and globally,” the AU said in a statement.

The union called for more emphasis to be put on the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines on the continent. “Equitable access to vaccines is key to immunise populations, control transmission of the virus and prevent the emergence of new variants. International efforts should…