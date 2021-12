President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday said anyone found guilty in the death of Sylvester Oromoni will be made to face the full wrath of the law. Oromoni was a student of Dowen College, Lekki in Lagos before his death. His parents said he died after being bullied by his senior schoolmates in the school dormitory. The […]

The post Buhari vows justice for Sylvester Oromoni appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper