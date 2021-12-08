Get Your Party Mode Activated For The Infinix Fans Party 2021! | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


By Sponsored

08 December 2021   |  
10:00 am

It’s the end of the year again, and it usually is a time to reflect and re-strategize but also to rewind. Infinix has a lineup of devices that amplify users’ entertainment experiences, so trust them to pull off the best fan party ever. As a loyal and dedicated fan of the brand, you are invited…

Infinix Fans Party

It’s the end of the year again, and it usually is a time to reflect and re-strategize but also to rewind. Infinix has a lineup of devices that amplify users’ entertainment experiences, so trust them to pull off the best fan party ever.

As a loyal and dedicated fan of the brand, you are invited to have fun with Infinix at the annual fans end-of-year party. The event is in partnership…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR