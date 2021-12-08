Gold, diamond are good investment, says Shyllon Adeola — Saturday Magazine — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

One of Nigeria’s top jewelers, Shyllon Adeola, the founder of Houseofamearypearl who has been dealing in jewellery since her childhood days but consummated the passion officially in 2018 has declared that buying gold and diamond is not just vanity as some people may think but a form of investment more valuable than most investments.

Hear her: “Honestly, gold and diamond are both very good commodities to invest in, you can’t leave one for another as they both have huge market appreciation value. I tell people you can never go wrong buying gold , it’s a lifetime asset,” she said.

“The jewelry business is lucrative and it indeed takes extreme patience , time and consistency due to the little profit that grows with time . The more sales you make the money profit. Buying jewelry ( gold & diamonds precisely ) for keeps is a huge investment. The longer it stays , the higher the value appreciates. It’s way better than acquiring liabilities such as cars or any other fashion…