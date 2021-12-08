Leicester lose seven players for Napoli trip due to Covid, illness | The Guardian Nigeria News

Leicester will be without seven players for Thursday’s decisive Europa League trip to Napoli due to coronavirus cases or illness, manager Brendan Rodgers revealed on Wednesday.

Extra measures to curb rates of Covid-19 infections in England, including the introduction of vaccine passports for the first time, were announced by the British government on Wednesday due to fears over a surge in cases of the Omicron variant.

A Covid outbreak has left Tottenham without eight players and five members of staff for their Europa Conference League tie with Rennes.

“We’ve had some positive cases, some are generally not well, so we haven’t taken the risk,” said Rodgers.

“We will have seven unavailable, something you’ll see in time. You’ll see in the training tonight the ones who haven’t travelled. It’s been last few days really. In general, you’re starting to see a few more cases and, for us, it’s always about the health of our players.

“Travelling to a foreign country,…